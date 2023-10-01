Previous
Lightbulb moment by 7oaks_pikachu
Lightbulb moment

A close-up picture of the filaments of a led light bulb. Inspiration taken from photoideaindex by Jim Krause.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
