Previous
Next
Coat of Infinity by 7oaks_pikachu
27 / 365

Coat of Infinity

Detail of sculpture by Anaja Heyman made from 3 million needles.
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise