Previous
Seventeenth Century Typo by 7oaks_pikachu
30 / 365

Seventeenth Century Typo

Typographical error on a 17th century bell. Bell maker put the wrong year on the bell - 1650 instead of 1658 and later made a correction.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise