30 / 365
Seventeenth Century Typo
Typographical error on a 17th century bell. Bell maker put the wrong year on the bell - 1650 instead of 1658 and later made a correction.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
The Moose
@7oaks_pikachu
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
29th October 2023 1:04pm
