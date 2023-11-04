Previous
Death strip lamps by 7oaks_pikachu
Death strip lamps

These are the lights that used to illuminate the death strip between East and West Berlin. Now part of the memorial park at the Bernauer Strasse in Berlin.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

@7oaks_pikachu
