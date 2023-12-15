Previous
Hairy Curtain Crust by 7oaks_pikachu
Hairy Curtain Crust

Also known as stereum hirsutum which loves fallen oak trees.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
Bucktree ace
Makes for a cool abstract.
December 15th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How neat is this shot!!
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow so unusual.
December 15th, 2023  
