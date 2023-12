Treebeard's eye

Made me think of Lord of the Rings when Pippin and Merry met Treebeard:



"But at the moment the hobbits noted little but the eyes. These deep eyes were now surveying them, slow and solemn, but very penetrating. They were brown, shot with a green light, Often afterwards Pippin tried to describe his first impression of them.

'One felt as if there was an enormous well behind them, filled up with ages of memory and long, slow, steady thinking"