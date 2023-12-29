Previous
Chestnut walk sunset by 7oaks_pikachu
92 / 365

Chestnut walk sunset

In Knole Park there is an approximately 1 mile path called Chestnut Walk with gnarly old sweet chestnut trees on either side. The path is aligned (almost) with the winter solstice and gives the most amazing sunsets - weather permitting.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
25% complete

