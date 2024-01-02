Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Kertész's Fork
Storm Henk is moving through. I did go out for a couple of hours but the rain was so heavy that I didn't dare take my camera out of its bag.
After drying out I decided to pay homage to André Kertész instead.
Original here:
https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/fork/QQFfjm8pi5YrNA?hl=en-GB
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
The Moose
@7oaks_pikachu
