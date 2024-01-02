Previous
Kertész's Fork by 7oaks_pikachu
96 / 365

Kertész's Fork

Storm Henk is moving through. I did go out for a couple of hours but the rain was so heavy that I didn't dare take my camera out of its bag.

After drying out I decided to pay homage to André Kertész instead.

Original here:

https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/fork/QQFfjm8pi5YrNA?hl=en-GB
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise