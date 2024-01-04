Old Postboxes

On my daily route I pass a bunch of archaic post boxes. From left to right



1. Queen Victoria from the 1880/90's. This one is on my road. The slit is much too small for modern envelopes and I always have to bend letters to post them.

2. Queen Victoria/King George V hybrid. This one is just outside the Old Post Office in Sevenoaks on Tonbridge Road. The VR is curly so that means it could even be from before 1880's but I'm not sure.

3. King George V. This one is anywhere from 1910 to 1936.

4. Queen Elizabeth II. This one has the ER on it so its going to be slightly older as modern ones just have a crown.



As you can see only the Queen Victoria letter box on the left is level, the rest are all wonky - I was actually holding the camera level!