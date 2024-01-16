Sign up
110 / 365
Battle
Gatehouse from Battle Abbey which stands at the spot where King Harold II was killed at the battle of Hastings in 1066.
Interestingly some Normal knights had a black raven as an emblem. See here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raven_banner#/media/File:Raven_banner_(Bayeux_Tapestry).jpg
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
