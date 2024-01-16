Previous
Gatehouse from Battle Abbey which stands at the spot where King Harold II was killed at the battle of Hastings in 1066.

Interestingly some Normal knights had a black raven as an emblem. See here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raven_banner#/media/File:Raven_banner_(Bayeux_Tapestry).jpg
16th January 2024

