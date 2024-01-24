Studying John Hunter's Collection

This is part of the exhibits at the Hunterian Museum at the Royal College of Surgeons. (here: https://hunterianmuseum.org/ ). The museum is based on the collection of anatomical and pathological specimens collected by the eminent 18th century surgeon John Hunter. John Hunter started out as an assistant to his brother William Hunter but soon became a leading surgeon and teacher in his own right. He was an early proponent of scientific study and comparative anatomy. During his lifetime he amassed 14,000 specimens some of which you can see at the museum.