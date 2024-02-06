Previous
Who's calling? by 7oaks_pikachu
131 / 365

Who's calling?

There was lots of calling and bellowing by the stags today even though rutting season is long finished. This one just looked up to see who was calling.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
