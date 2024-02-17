Previous
Stereum Again by 7oaks_pikachu
Stereum Again

I went back to look a the Stereum I spotted a couple of days again (here: https://365project.org/7oaks_pikachu/365/2024-02-14 ) and the colour had changed from red to orange.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

The Moose

@7oaks_pikachu
