Another rainy day, so a bit of London history today.
If you live in London and have ever been furniture shopping on Goodge Street, to lectures at University College or gone through the north entrance of the British Museum you will have passed this curious structure. Which turns out to be a World War 2 command centre used by Eisenhower.
In the 1930's there was a plan to build an express underground line running parallel to the Northern Line - even today still known as the Misery Line. The 2nd World War put an end to this and what had been build was turned into deep underground air-shelters with protected pillbox buildings at street level. This is one of the remaining ones and was used by the US Army Signal Corps and the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe Dwight Eisenhower to plan the D-Day landings in 1944. After the War it was named the Eisenhower Centre in recognition.
It was subsequently used as a hostel for visitors to the Festival of Britain (1951). In 1956 as a transit camp for troops to Suez and later as a storage space for the British Library. Now it is used by a storage and shredding company as a storage facility. The planned express Underground Line was abandoned due to the expense.