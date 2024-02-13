A rare visiting seagull.

I hear them sometimes but rarely see them here in Kent, which is just a little too far inland. No seafood offerings here, but they are known to show up for French fries. I know some people think they are pesky birds, but I've always liked them. Sometimes at the ocean in winter, I've watched them stand stoicly on porch rails, quivering in the wind and rain. I saw this gull first thing this morning, and later in the day we found a dead Hummingbird in the driveway. Poor tiny little thing with its cheery pink chest feathers.