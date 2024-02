On our walk this evening

This road, Scenic Drive, still has grooves in it from when it was a road for horse and carriages! Down the center of it, you can see where it was removed for sewer repair by the city some years back. When they replaced it with new material, they were thoughtful enough to re- groove it and made sure everything lined up. I wonder if that amused the road repair crew, to be recreating a road from an altogether different time period.