Imperial

Challenged me in many ways when I tried to follow a tutorial to make a clamshell box. Thought to ‘convert’ to decimal, then thought I’d become familiar with inches how hard could it be? Became confused looking at a ruler to find an inch was divided in 10. I set it aside and looked for another tutorial but the tutorial I’d attach myself to had worksheets and I like that security. Came back to the problem and used a photograph to process the fractions.