101 / 365
When you walk through a storm
Written by Richard Rogers 1945 for the Musical Carousel.
Has been sung by many but I like Michael Crawford version
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
4
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1994
photos
130
followers
113
following
Tags
songtitle-94
Casablanca
ace
One of the most stirring songs in the world, I think. Powerful image.
March 17th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! A really dramatic shot with great contrasts of dark and light! Fav
March 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Powerful shot for a beautiful song!
March 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of the waves' action
March 17th, 2023
