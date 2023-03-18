Previous
When you walk through a storm by Dawn
101 / 365

When you walk through a storm

Written by Richard Rogers 1945 for the Musical Carousel.
Has been sung by many but I like Michael Crawford version
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Dawn

One of the most stirring songs in the world, I think. Powerful image.
March 17th, 2023  
Wow! A really dramatic shot with great contrasts of dark and light! Fav
March 17th, 2023  
Powerful shot for a beautiful song!
March 17th, 2023  
Neat capture of the waves' action
March 17th, 2023  
