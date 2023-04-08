Sign up
111 / 365
Clouds this morning 8th
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
5
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2050
photos
139
followers
128
following
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
1182
109
1183
110
437
1184
438
111
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Clouds , fauna wild life
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th April 2023 6:09am
Tags
30-shots2023
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
April 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
ace
Such a wonderful skyscape!
April 7th, 2023
Kathie
Love the moodiness of this.
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl and for fav
@kathie1
Thanking you Katie1
April 7th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
ace
Beautiful.
April 7th, 2023
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav
@kathie1 Thanking you Katie1