112 / 365
Clouds taken from my bed ,the cloths line is on the deck under cover
Day 9
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
9
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2052
photos
139
followers
128
following
Tags
30-shots2023
Ellen E
Gorgeous!
April 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning sky, and seen from you bed, wow!
April 8th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I love a good clothes line! Pretty sky.
April 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@ellene
Thanking you Ellen
@busylady
Thanks Judith and yes so lazy lol
@happypat
Thanking you Pat can’t do without one
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
April 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
April 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@seattlite
Thanking you Gloria and for fav
April 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty sky!
April 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
