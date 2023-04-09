Previous
Clouds taken from my bed ,the cloths line is on the deck under cover by Dawn
112 / 365

Clouds taken from my bed ,the cloths line is on the deck under cover

Day 9
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Ellen E
Gorgeous!
April 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning sky, and seen from you bed, wow!
April 8th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
I love a good clothes line! Pretty sky.
April 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@ellene Thanking you Ellen
@busylady Thanks Judith and yes so lazy lol
@happypat Thanking you Pat can’t do without one
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
April 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags
April 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
April 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@seattlite Thanking you Gloria and for fav
April 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty sky!
April 8th, 2023  
