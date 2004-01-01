Next
Happy New Year 2024 , last nights moon this morning 0600hrs by Dawn
Photo 1

Happy New Year 2024 , last nights moon this morning 0600hrs

1st January 2004 1st Jan 04

Dawn

@Dawn
Susan Wakely
Happy new Year Dawn. A fabulous moon shot.
December 31st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
great detail!
December 31st, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful moon shot!
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Great moon shot. Happy New Year Dawn.
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones
Excellent moon shot...Happy New Year, Dawn.
December 31st, 2023  
Dawn
@wakelys Thanking you Susan

@koalagardens Thanking you and for fav

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags also for fav

@carole_sandford Thanking Carol Happy New Year to you and Phil

@seattlite Thanking you Gloria also for fav
December 31st, 2023  
