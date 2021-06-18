Previous
Next
Flowers sent to Mum by one of her nieces and nephew she is doing well going back to theatre today for a skin graft that will reduce healing time significantly for her by Dawn
Photo 941

Flowers sent to Mum by one of her nieces and nephew she is doing well going back to theatre today for a skin graft that will reduce healing time significantly for her

18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yoland ace
Beautiful bouquet. I hope your mom heals quickly from the surgery.
June 22nd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful. I hope your mum heals quickly, too.
June 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful bouquet of flowers - I wish your mum a speedy recovery !
June 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful flowers, hope your Mum has a speedy recovery.
June 22nd, 2021  
katy ace
These are so very pretty Dawn. I am certain they brightened her day. best wishes for quick healing for her.
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise