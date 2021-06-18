Sign up
Photo 941
Flowers sent to Mum by one of her nieces and nephew she is doing well going back to theatre today for a skin graft that will reduce healing time significantly for her
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Yoland
ace
Beautiful bouquet. I hope your mom heals quickly from the surgery.
June 22nd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful. I hope your mum heals quickly, too.
June 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful bouquet of flowers - I wish your mum a speedy recovery !
June 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful flowers, hope your Mum has a speedy recovery.
June 22nd, 2021
katy
ace
These are so very pretty Dawn. I am certain they brightened her day. best wishes for quick healing for her.
June 22nd, 2021
