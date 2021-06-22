Previous
Lake Wakatipu taken last year by Dawn
Lake Wakatipu taken last year

22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Dawn

mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful colors and composition and so refreshing looking.
June 22nd, 2021  
Diana
Such a beautifully composed shot, it draws the eye to the far off mountains.
June 22nd, 2021  
gloria jones
Fabulous capture
June 22nd, 2021  
katy
Awesome composition and simplicity of subject FAV
June 22nd, 2021  
