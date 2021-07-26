Sign up
Photo 969
Kowhai flower opened
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
1
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1724
photos
117
followers
139
following
265% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
26th July 2021 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I am so glad you showed us one that is open! They are so pretty and this photo with the drops on it is exceptional!
July 26th, 2021
