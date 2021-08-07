Previous
No flynn not yours do hope Mintee feels more comfortable that’s no all lol

There was more !
Took me 21/2 hrs to groom both Meg and Mintee , Flynn just got a brush bath tomorrow.
Aw! You do such a great job grooming! Can I send you Ruby? I did her toenails tonight and she wasn't happy but allowed it. Love the photo and empathize with their expressions!
