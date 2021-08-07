Sign up
Photo 979
No flynn not yours do hope Mintee feels more comfortable that’s no all lol
There was more !
Took me 21/2 hrs to groom both Meg and Mintee , Flynn just got a brush bath tomorrow.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1734
photos
116
followers
143
following
268% complete
View this month »
Wyomingsister
Aw! You do such a great job grooming! Can I send you Ruby? I did her toenails tonight and she wasn't happy but allowed it. Love the photo and empathize with their expressions!
August 7th, 2021
