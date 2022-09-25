Previous
A Oyster catcher landing by Dawn
A Oyster catcher landing

25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
*lynn ace
pretty bird, nice capture
September 25th, 2022  
