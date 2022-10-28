Previous
First flag iris with dew drops by Dawn
Photo 1022

First flag iris with dew drops

28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful speckled with the raindrops!
October 27th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful Iris and capture and pretty with the raindrops.
October 27th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lovely with the raindrops
October 27th, 2022  
