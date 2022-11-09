Previous
Watched this guy for sometime , the speed he was travelling and height he achieved was amazing, the wind was fair pumping birds nests where being blown out of trees by Dawn
Watched this guy for sometime , the speed he was travelling and height he achieved was amazing, the wind was fair pumping birds nests where being blown out of trees

9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Dawn

John Falconer ace
Great great sequence. Fabulous.
November 8th, 2022  
katy ace
What a wonderful series of photos to show the action so well
November 8th, 2022  
