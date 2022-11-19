Sign up
Photo 1044
A reed flower
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
5
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1802
photos
106
followers
109
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd November 2022 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet, great focus and dof
November 18th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@beryl
Thanking Beryl
November 18th, 2022
Heather
ace
I *love* this! Great colours, light, dof! Big fav!
November 18th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with pretty details.
November 18th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
November 18th, 2022
