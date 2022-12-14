Previous
What a surprise to see this a Canadian Goose enjoying a swim by Dawn
Photo 1068

What a surprise to see this a Canadian Goose enjoying a swim

14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
Wow! Amazing capture.
December 14th, 2022  
katy ace
Excellent captures of him with all those frothy waves. Very impressive clarity, Dawn.
December 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I did not expect that!
December 14th, 2022  
Kathy ace
They had a long flight to get there. Nice capture of the geese in the waves. The water is so blue!
December 14th, 2022  
