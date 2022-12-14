Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1068
What a surprise to see this a Canadian Goose enjoying a swim
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1828
photos
112
followers
115
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Main
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! Amazing capture.
December 14th, 2022
katy
ace
Excellent captures of him with all those frothy waves. Very impressive clarity, Dawn.
December 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I did not expect that!
December 14th, 2022
Kathy
ace
They had a long flight to get there. Nice capture of the geese in the waves. The water is so blue!
December 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close