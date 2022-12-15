Previous
Another way to travel on the beach . by Dawn
Photo 1069

Another way to travel on the beach .

This is happening more regularly now
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Heather ace
Great composition with this shot! Cycling would definitely give a different experience.
December 14th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
This looks like fun, the sand must be firm. Super focus on the cyclist
December 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice capture!
December 14th, 2022  
Mark Prince ace
The only trouble is all the little tiny machined metal bits, in the chain, gears, brakes and bearings do not react very well to horrible, fine, gritty, salty, sand particles.
December 14th, 2022  
