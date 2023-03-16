Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1161
Flynn
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
9
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1989
photos
130
followers
113
following
318% complete
View this month »
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
Latest from all albums
1158
412
413
1159
1160
414
1161
415
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd March 2023 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of Flynn in action!
March 15th, 2023
katy
ace
This one made me smile. I love the low POV, Dawn.
March 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanking you Diana and for fav
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy nice of you to say
March 15th, 2023
carol white
ace
A super fun capture,love his ears flying backwards.Fav😊
March 15th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Adorable!
March 15th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Aw what a great photo of Flynn. I love a spaniel & he’s had a paddle in the sea! Ears back as they do, it just conveys happiness!
March 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@carolmw
Thanking you Carol and for fav
@pompadoorphotography
Thanking you and for fav
@happypat
Thanking you Pat and for fav
March 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a great action shot. He looks to be having a great time.
March 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gotta love 'em when they're having a good time. =)
March 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn Thanking you Katy nice of you to say
@pompadoorphotography Thanking you and for fav
@happypat Thanking you Pat and for fav