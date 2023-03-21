Sign up
Photo 1166
A day trip to the beach
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
5
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2002
photos
134
followers
121
following
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
23rd October 2022 11:09am
katy
ace
You have composed this one so. I love the detail in the foreground and the shallow DOF. FAV
March 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like how natural the beach is.
March 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy and for fav
@randystreat
Thanking you Kathy
March 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
A lovely shot with great focus and dof! (And a beautiful place to visit, too!)
March 20th, 2023
Lin
ace
Love your compostion
March 20th, 2023
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy