Previous
Next
A day trip to the beach by Dawn
Photo 1166

A day trip to the beach

21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
You have composed this one so. I love the detail in the foreground and the shallow DOF. FAV
March 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like how natural the beach is.
March 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanking you Katy and for fav
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy
March 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
A lovely shot with great focus and dof! (And a beautiful place to visit, too!)
March 20th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love your compostion
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise