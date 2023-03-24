Sign up
Photo 1169
Sunday we were out for a drive to take dogs for a run and swim but on way this piece of metal went through the tyre it sounded like a gun shot I was so pleased Keith was driving
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
9
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2009
photos
136
followers
121
following
320% complete
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1166
1167
421
299
1168
422
1169
423
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow, that is awful. Great shot, though, that tells a story.
March 23rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
How dangerous is that! Nasty looking piece of steel. Glad you are both safe.
March 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
How frightening! Happy you weren't hurt.
March 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh wow! That must have been so scary!
March 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A story telling collage. This was a scary adventure.
March 23rd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
I’m sure it gave an awful fright, glad you both are okay.
March 23rd, 2023
katy
ace
Oh my word that would ruin anyones day! So glad you are safe
March 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@mittens
@rensala
@marlboromaam
@corinnec
@nannasgotitgoingon
Thanking you all and yes it gave us both a fright fortunately Keith didn’t show it and managed the Ute well no injuries alls well
March 23rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Gracious me Dawn, how scary….& expensive!
March 23rd, 2023
Thanking you all and yes it gave us both a fright fortunately Keith didn’t show it and managed the Ute well no injuries alls well