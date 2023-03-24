Previous
Sunday we were out for a drive to take dogs for a run and swim but on way this piece of metal went through the tyre it sounded like a gun shot I was so pleased Keith was driving by Dawn
Photo 1169

24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, that is awful. Great shot, though, that tells a story.
March 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
How dangerous is that! Nasty looking piece of steel. Glad you are both safe.
March 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
How frightening! Happy you weren't hurt.
March 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh wow! That must have been so scary!
March 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A story telling collage. This was a scary adventure.
March 23rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I’m sure it gave an awful fright, glad you both are okay.
March 23rd, 2023  
katy ace
Oh my word that would ruin anyones day! So glad you are safe
March 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@mittens @rensala @marlboromaam @corinnec @nannasgotitgoingon
Thanking you all and yes it gave us both a fright fortunately Keith didn’t show it and managed the Ute well no injuries alls well
March 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Gracious me Dawn, how scary….& expensive!
March 23rd, 2023  
