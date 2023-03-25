Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1170
This is my Mum she is 95 today
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
13
5
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2013
photos
136
followers
122
following
Michele
ace
How wonderful! Photo to treasure. Happy birthday.
March 24th, 2023
Heather
ace
Your mum looks fabulous, Dawn! Wishing her a very Happy Birthday!
March 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy Birthday
March 24th, 2023
katy
ace
Happy birthday mum. What a beautiful bouquet for her and a stunning portrait of her.
March 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!
March 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot. Happy Birthday to your Mum.
March 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , a super portrait of your Mum and her beautiful bouquet, A very Happy Birthday to your Mum! fav
March 24th, 2023
Beatrice Kocina
Happy birthday! :-)
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@mltrotter
Thanking you Michelle
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav
@joansmor
Thanking you Joan
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
@photographycrazy
Thanking you Photocrazy and for fav
@onewing
Thanking you Babs
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl and for fav
@beatricekocina
Thanking you Beatrice and for fav
March 24th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Wishing her a Happy Birthday!
March 24th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
She looks wonderful Dawn & that’s a lovely bouquet. Hope she enjoyed her day.
March 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Your mom looks terrific...great capture.
March 24th, 2023
