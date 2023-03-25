Previous
This is my Mum she is 95 today by Dawn
Photo 1170

This is my Mum she is 95 today

25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Michele
How wonderful! Photo to treasure. Happy birthday.
March 24th, 2023  
Heather
Your mum looks fabulous, Dawn! Wishing her a very Happy Birthday!
March 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Happy Birthday
March 24th, 2023  
katy
Happy birthday mum. What a beautiful bouquet for her and a stunning portrait of her.
March 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!
March 24th, 2023  
Babs
What a lovely shot. Happy Birthday to your Mum.
March 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful , a super portrait of your Mum and her beautiful bouquet, A very Happy Birthday to your Mum! fav
March 24th, 2023  
Beatrice Kocina
Happy birthday! :-)
March 24th, 2023  
Dawn
@mltrotter Thanking you Michelle
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav
@joansmor Thanking you Joan
@grammyn Thanking you Katy
@photographycrazy Thanking you Photocrazy and for fav
@onewing Thanking you Babs
March 24th, 2023  
Dawn
@beryl Thanking you Beryl and for fav
@beatricekocina Thanking you Beatrice and for fav
March 24th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography
Wishing her a Happy Birthday!
March 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
She looks wonderful Dawn & that’s a lovely bouquet. Hope she enjoyed her day.
March 24th, 2023  
gloria jones
Your mom looks terrific...great capture.
March 24th, 2023  
