This mornings sky and a little fog by Dawn
Photo 1172

This mornings sky and a little fog

27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Love this, Dawn! Wonderful repeated patterns with the fence poles and beautiful with the low layer of fog and the mackerel clouds in the blue sky! Fav!
March 26th, 2023  
This is a beautiful early morning image Dawn. Terrific light and composition!
March 26th, 2023  
A great pic. The fence posts resemble arms trying to reach the sky!
March 26th, 2023  
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for the fav .
@grammyn Thanking you Katy
@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav
March 26th, 2023  
Beautiful rural capture!
March 27th, 2023  
Love the beautiful clouds!
March 27th, 2023  
