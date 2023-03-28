Previous
Moeraki Boulders Otago beach by Dawn
Photo 1173

Moeraki Boulders Otago beach

28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful scene Dawn.
March 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
I’ve walked on them, so very smooth!
March 27th, 2023  
julia ace
They are so fascinating.. Great shot..
March 27th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Such pretty light
March 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
So round! How cool!
March 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great shot and composition. Their shape is amazing.
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@carole_sandford Thanking you Carol and for fav
@happypat Thanking you Pat yes they are
@julzmaioro Thanking you Julia
@sunnygirl Thanking you Mallory
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav
@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
March 27th, 2023  
Beverley ace
These are incredible to see… perfect shapes and smooth?
I love this photo…beautiful light.. lovely
March 27th, 2023  
Cheryl
Beautiful, wish I was there
March 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fascinating, such a beautiful seascape and those boulders are so amazing. Fav
March 27th, 2023  
