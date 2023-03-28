Sign up
Photo 1173
Moeraki Boulders Otago beach
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Dawn
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful scene Dawn.
March 27th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I’ve walked on them, so very smooth!
March 27th, 2023
julia
ace
They are so fascinating.. Great shot..
March 27th, 2023
Mallory
ace
Such pretty light
March 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
So round! How cool!
March 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot and composition. Their shape is amazing.
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@carole_sandford
Thanking you Carol and for fav
@happypat
Thanking you Pat yes they are
@julzmaioro
Thanking you Julia
@sunnygirl
Thanking you Mallory
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags and for fav
@dkellogg
Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
March 27th, 2023
Beverley
ace
These are incredible to see… perfect shapes and smooth?
I love this photo…beautiful light.. lovely
March 27th, 2023
Cheryl
Beautiful, wish I was there
March 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fascinating, such a beautiful seascape and those boulders are so amazing. Fav
March 27th, 2023
@happypat Thanking you Pat yes they are
@julzmaioro Thanking you Julia
@sunnygirl Thanking you Mallory
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav
@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
I love this photo…beautiful light.. lovely