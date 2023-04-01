Previous
Cows in buttercups by Dawn
Photo 1177

Cows in buttercups

1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Dawn

Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
March 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
March 31st, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
I believe this is a contented cow
March 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
What a sight!
March 31st, 2023  
George ace
Well spotted.
March 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful find -- such happy cows!
March 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@skipt07 Thanking you Skip did you see the others lol
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags
@gaf005 Thanking you George and for fav
@beryl Thanking you Beryl
March 31st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing, they look so contented!
March 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
@busylady Thanking you Judith
March 31st, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
@Dawn - Yes, I did see them.
March 31st, 2023  
*lynn ace
Aww, so lovely in all those wildflowers
March 31st, 2023  
