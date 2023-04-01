Sign up
Photo 1177
Cows in buttercups
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
11
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2028
photos
137
followers
126
following
322% complete
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
428
429
1175
1176
430
431
17
1177
Views
10
Comments
11
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Taken
31st March 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture.
March 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@dkellogg
Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
March 31st, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
I believe this is a contented cow
March 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
What a sight!
March 31st, 2023
George
ace
Well spotted.
March 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful find -- such happy cows!
March 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@skipt07
Thanking you Skip did you see the others lol
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
@gaf005
Thanking you George and for fav
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl
March 31st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing, they look so contented!
March 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
@busylady
Thanking you Judith
March 31st, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
@Dawn
- Yes, I did see them.
March 31st, 2023
*lynn
ace
Aww, so lovely in all those wildflowers
March 31st, 2023
