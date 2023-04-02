Previous
Next
Our 3 yr old pomegranate with a fruit starting to grow by Dawn
Photo 1178

Our 3 yr old pomegranate with a fruit starting to grow

2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Now this is awesome. I have never seen a pomegranate growing before. Fantastic photo, Dawn.
April 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the deep red color and all the raindrops.
April 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
How exciting. We used to have pomegranate in our garden when we lived in Cyprus.
April 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy it’s a first for us too
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy
@onewing Thanking you Babs a nice warm area for them
April 2nd, 2023  
Beth ace
Great deep rich color, you certainly have a green thumb!
April 2nd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice, especially with the rain.
April 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
How wonderful!
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise