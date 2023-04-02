Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1178
Our 3 yr old pomegranate with a fruit starting to grow
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2030
photos
138
followers
126
following
322% complete
View this month »
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Latest from all albums
1175
1176
430
431
17
1177
432
1178
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Now this is awesome. I have never seen a pomegranate growing before. Fantastic photo, Dawn.
April 2nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the deep red color and all the raindrops.
April 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
How exciting. We used to have pomegranate in our garden when we lived in Cyprus.
April 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy it’s a first for us too
@randystreat
Thanking you Kathy
@onewing
Thanking you Babs a nice warm area for them
April 2nd, 2023
Beth
ace
Great deep rich color, you certainly have a green thumb!
April 2nd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice, especially with the rain.
April 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy
@onewing Thanking you Babs a nice warm area for them