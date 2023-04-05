Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1181
Surfer with faffing
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
4
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2041
photos
139
followers
128
following
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1179
433
1180
107
434
1181
108
435
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Main
Linda Godwin
You have made him really show out iridescently
April 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
April 4th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks so scary to me…I’m nervous of the sea & a big wave like that gives me the beegees! Fabulous capture though!
April 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@rontu
Thanking you Linda
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
@happypat
Thanking you Pat it does look quite abit higher in this image
April 4th, 2023
