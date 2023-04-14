Sign up
Photo 1190
I love how the wind blows the breaker backwards
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
5
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2070
photos
139
followers
130
following
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
18
1189
301
443
116
444
1190
117
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Main
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
8th March 2022 4:34pm
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely action captured
April 13th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Awesome
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning blue tones and great action in the waves!
April 13th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Just wonderful, I can almost feel it and hear the waves
April 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful shot, that looks quite wild.
April 13th, 2023
