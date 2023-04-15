Previous
A side view of a camelia by Dawn
A side view of a camelia

15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Judith Johnson
Super pov and capture of the stamens
April 14th, 2023  
Mallory
Beautiful pov
April 14th, 2023  
Mags
Lovely side view!
April 14th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty details.
April 14th, 2023  
