Previous
Photo 1268
Dad and son it was lovely having him home but now time to say goodbye
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2250
photos
147
followers
138
following
347% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
3
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
2nd July 2023 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Nice smiles! I'm sure he'll be back soon. Yes?
July 2nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He takes after his dad! I'm sure you had a great visit and will miss him until he comes again!
July 2nd, 2023
katy
ace
what a wonderful portrait of them ! A bittersweet moment for sure, Dawn
July 2nd, 2023
