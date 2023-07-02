Previous
Dad and son it was lovely having him home but now time to say goodbye by Dawn
Photo 1268

Dad and son it was lovely having him home but now time to say goodbye

2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice smiles! I'm sure he'll be back soon. Yes?
July 2nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He takes after his dad! I'm sure you had a great visit and will miss him until he comes again!
July 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
what a wonderful portrait of them ! A bittersweet moment for sure, Dawn
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise