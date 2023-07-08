Previous
Settling in our new hyline chickens by Dawn
Settling in our new hyline chickens

8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Dawn



Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags
How sweet and good for you!
July 7th, 2023  
Dawn
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags yes had chickens before nothing like home grown eggs
July 7th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy
Cute catch!
July 7th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
clucking great shot ;)
July 7th, 2023  
