Alstromeria Bud by Dawn
Photo 1281

Alstromeria Bud

14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags
A lovely bud it is, too! =)
July 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
July 13th, 2023  
Corinne C
Great DOF
July 13th, 2023  
Dawn
@marlboromaam Thanks Mag

@joansmor Thanks Joan

@corinnec Thanks Corinne
July 13th, 2023  
Babs
It is watching you.
July 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
This pretty flower is playing peek-a-boo with you!
July 13th, 2023  
Diane
So pretty!
July 13th, 2023  
JackieR
I was assured alastromera thrive in wholesale neglect and are therefore me-proof. I was lied to, it died!!

A beautiful abstract macro
July 13th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Almost bursting!
July 14th, 2023  
