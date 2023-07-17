Sign up
Previous
Photo 1284
Books
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
4
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2271
photos
149
followers
144
following
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1279
1280
1281
479
350
1282
1283
1284
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
17th July 2023 12:39pm
Tags
bw-82
Mags
ace
Nice one for the challenge!
July 17th, 2023
Pat
A great image for the challenge. I like the sound of the top book (looked it up on Goodreads).
I think predictive text has changed your tag to be instead of bw so it isn’t showing on the challenge. It did it to me too so you might want to amend it.
July 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
@pattyblue
Thanks Pat and heads up Re not on challenge page just dislike predictive texts I ususally check not today
July 17th, 2023
katy
ace
A very nice composition and a terrific subject Dawn
July 17th, 2023
@pattyblue Thanks Pat and heads up Re not on challenge page just dislike predictive texts I ususally check not today