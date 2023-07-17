Previous
Books by Dawn
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
Nice one for the challenge!
July 17th, 2023  
Pat
A great image for the challenge. I like the sound of the top book (looked it up on Goodreads).
I think predictive text has changed your tag to be instead of bw so it isn’t showing on the challenge. It did it to me too so you might want to amend it.
July 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags

@pattyblue Thanks Pat and heads up Re not on challenge page just dislike predictive texts I ususally check not today
July 17th, 2023  
katy ace
A very nice composition and a terrific subject Dawn
July 17th, 2023  
