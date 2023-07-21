Previous
Had to stop on our ride this morning as Keith’s handle bar had worked loose fortunately had Allen keys by Dawn
Had to stop on our ride this morning as Keith’s handle bar had worked loose fortunately had Allen keys

21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Dawn

katy ace
Terrific photo of the repair process. So glad he fixed it before something serious happened.
July 21st, 2023  
Kathy ace
Handyman with the tools he needs in his pocket.
July 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Very handy to have the proper tools when things go wrong.
July 21st, 2023  
