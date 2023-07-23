Previous
Leafless but hopefully next month things will start to change by Dawn
Leafless but hopefully next month things will start to change

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Annie D
lovely against the clear blue sky
July 23rd, 2023  
Dawn
@annied Thanks Annie
July 23rd, 2023  
Christina
Spring is round the corner...
July 23rd, 2023  
Boxplayer
Ah no that means our autumn is round the corner!
July 23rd, 2023  
Dawn
@christinav Yes a lovely thought Christina

@boxplayer yes unfortunately for you folks
July 23rd, 2023  
