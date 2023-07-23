Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
Leafless but hopefully next month things will start to change
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
5
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2278
photos
149
followers
144
following
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
21st July 2023 10:14am
Annie D
ace
lovely against the clear blue sky
July 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@annied
Thanks Annie
July 23rd, 2023
Christina
ace
Spring is round the corner...
July 23rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Ah no that means our autumn is round the corner!
July 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@christinav
Yes a lovely thought Christina
@boxplayer
yes unfortunately for you folks
July 23rd, 2023
@boxplayer yes unfortunately for you folks