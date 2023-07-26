Previous
A lovely litttle Church not to far away by Dawn
Photo 1293

A lovely litttle Church not to far away

26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a really pretty one
July 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet looking little church!
July 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
July 25th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Such a lovely building
July 25th, 2023  
