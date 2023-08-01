Sign up
Previous
Photo 1298
From yesterdays appt after an echocardiogram
My 5 visit and yet need another trip to Whangarei to see the cardiologist , then hopefully surgery .
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags
Oh my! Hoping surgery goes well.
July 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
Fingers crossed it all goes well.
August 1st, 2023
gloria jones
Hoping for the best outcome.
August 1st, 2023
katy
Oh, Dawn li thought the surgery was supposed to be today! Waiting can be so stressful!
August 1st, 2023
